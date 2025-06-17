Appeal denied in South Okangan teen locker room assault

Photo: BC Courts Appeal denied for South Okanagan youth guilty of sexual assault.

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes description of sexual assault involving a minor.

An unidentified boy's appeal has been denied following a South Okanagan sexual assault involving another minor in a locker room.

In an appeal decision published this spring, the boy, who Castanet will refer to as "X", was unsuccessful in overturning his previously ruled guilt.

According to court documents, "X" was 15 years old in October 2021 when, in an unspecified local hockey arena — ostensibly in the South Okanagan due to the trial location — he had a forced interaction with a 16-year-old girl with whom he attended high school.

"X" was charged with sexually assaulting the girl and attempting to choke her.

The girl testified at the original trial that she and "X" were sitting in the hockey arena locker room kissing, and then "X" digitally penetrated her, to the girl's shock.

She testified that "X" told her he was "going to f*** you right now" and took his pants down. The girl refused, repeatedly, but "X" kept trying.

Then, "X" instead initiated oral sex, which she went along with because, as per her testimony, she did not want him to hurt her.

After the event, the girl called a friend to pick her up, and the friend testified in court that the girl disclosed the sexual assault and was noticeably upset.

The trial judge found "X" to be inconsistent in his recounting of the series of events, whereas the girl was steadfast and consistent.

The trial judge found that it was unclear whether the kissing and initial vaginal touching were consensual, there was "no doubt that the Crown had proven that the complainant did not consent to the attempted intercourse and oral sex."

"X" was ultimately found guilty of the charge of sexual assault, and not guilty of the charge of choking with intent to enable the assault, in April 2023.

The appeal by "X" argued that the trial judge gave the victim the benefit of the doubt more often than was given to "X" and misapprehending the evidence by the victim and her friend.

On appeal, Justice Karen Horsman and two fellow judicial panelists disagreed.

"The trial judge’s findings of credibility are entitled to considerable deference on appeal. In my view, the appellant has not demonstrated that the trial judge misapprehended the evidence or made any other error of law or principle," Horsman wrote.

"The appellant has not challenged the trial judge’s findings on the basis of any palpable and overriding error. In sum, no basis for appellate intervention has been demonstrated."

Specific names and locations in this case are protected under standard publication bans regarding youth in court.