Penticton's Dragonboat Pub upping the ante with hot new menu at lakeside location

Photo: Contributed Dragonboat Pub offering great new menu items in Penticton, including mouthwatering fish tacos.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

You have 50 new reasons to visit Dragonboat Pub at Skaha Lake this summer.

The popular lakeside restaurant has added 50 outdoor tables to make sure everyone gets to enjoy that perfect patio experience, plus an addition of new mouthwatering menu items.

“We only had 12 tables out on the patio before but now there is so much more accessibility,” said Dragonboat Pub general manager Keith Corbett.

The patio is also dog-friendly, with water bowls to keep your pup refreshed and plenty of umbrellas for shade.

Dragonboat Pub patio boasts the best seat to watch the sunset. Watch the sky transform into deep reds, fiery oranges, and cotton-candy pinks.

“We are one of the only patios in the Okanagan that you can actually watch the sunset dip into the western mountains every day,” said Corbett.

Spend the day watching all the action on the water, from paddleboarders and swimmers to boats launching from the marina.

“You really can’t beat our location. The water is almost lapping at the table legs, the gardens are just exploding right now with wild roses and lavender. These hot days have been perfect for the patio.”

Celebrating its third summer, Dragonboat Pub has crafted an exciting new summer menu, keeping beloved classics—like juicy burgers, the signature Dragonboat bowl, and loaded nachos—while introducing crave-worthy additions like steak & prawns and fish tacos.

There’s a fun new drink menu too with an array of margaritas like the spicy berry rhubarb marg.

“Margaritas are really popular right now. We’ve stocked the mini Corona bottles because people love bulldogging the Coronitas, which means they flip the mini beers upside down into their margarita.”

Jam jars are also popular, he noted. They are a 3 oz drink with fun flavours like blue lagoon, sangria and rum runners.

There’s always 20+ beers on tap so there is something for everybody, even the non drinkers.

“We have lots of non-alcoholic options. We call it the ‘fun at any age from six months old to 113 years old’ to represent the oldest known Canadian,” said Corbett.

There are drinks inspired for staff like Nicole aka ‘Nukes’ who has an espresso martini to match her caffeinated- vibrant personality, said Corbett. It’s espresso, Kahlua and salted caramel liqueur.

Even the menus themselves have been refreshed—bright, bold, and buzzing with energy.

The food coming out of the kitchen has been elevated with the introduction of Chef Lauren. Her expertise in slow cooking and braising brings a new level of depth to each dish.

“We are really excited to have Lauren with us. She’s introduced a great attitude in our back of house and has really fostered growth and learning which translates to great culinary outcomes for our guests.”

What sets Dragonboat Pub apart isn’t just its unbeatable location, food, and drinks—it’s the fun, laid-back summer vibe that starts with the staff.

From hosts and servers to bartenders and cooks, everyone is dedicated to making sure every guest feels like they are on vacation when at Dragonboat, he added.

“We have a great team who want our guests to have the best experience every time.”

With more Canadians choosing to vacation locally, this family-friendly pub is gearing up for a busy season—but thanks to the massive patio expansion, there's always room to kick back and enjoy.

“We are already having a bumper year and we are excited to keep it going.”

To check out the menu, happy hour and upcoming events, follow their social media page here.