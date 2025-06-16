Penticton hosting information session on bylaw changes restricting sleeping in public spaces

Photo: United Way File photo of part of the Fairview area encampment in Penticton.

The City of Penticton is bringing a virtual microphone to the people, aiming to answer any questions about changes to overnight sheltering rules in local parks and other prominent areas which in many cases pertain to the local unhoused population.

A virtual forum will be held Wednesday, June 18, to allow citizens to ask staff questions.

At a meeting on June 11, city council green lit changes to local bylaws that will limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces, specifically axing temporary overnight sheltering along Skaha and Okanagan lakes and impose stricter rules for sheltering.

The move is ostensibly related to concerns about a growing encampment off Fairview Road at Highway 97 along the river channel, which is actually on provincial land, but is indicative of a larger problem of unhoused individuals needing shelter both within and without city limits.

As of May 2025, there are roughly 70 beds at the city's permanent shelter location and 40 beds at the temporary shelter, which is not meeting the overall need.

The new bylaw will prohibit temporary overnight sheltering along the two main lake frontages, including:

Okanagan Beach, SS Sicamous Park and the Rose Garden

Rotary Park, Gyro Park and Okanagan Lake Park

Japanese Garden, Marina Way Park and Marina Way Beach

Northern section of Lakawanna Park

Skaha Lake Beach, Sudbury Beach and Skaha Lake Park

In addition, sheltering in other areas will only be permitted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 a.m., and have restrictions as to their proximity to playgrounds, fields, trails, building entrances, and other key areas. There are also new restrictions on the size of the shelters.

The online forum on Wednesday will be a chance for citizens to log on and ask any further questions they may have about these bylaw changes. There will be a presentation, followed by a Q&A.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, check the city website here to join the virtual meeting and have an opportunity to participate. Alternatively, send a question in advance to [email protected].

The meeting will be recorded and then shared on the city website for all to view. For more information about the bylaw change and other homelessness-related issues, click here.