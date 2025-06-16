FortisBC talks potential South Okanagan-Similkameen outages in wildfire season

Photo: FortisBC The areas in brown are the most likely to be impacted by a proactive power outage in the event of extreme wildfire danger.

More than a hundred people attended open houses hosted by FortisBC in Keremeos and Greenwood last week, aimed at quelling concerns and answering questions about potential strategic power outages during fire season.

The power company announced earlier this year that "proactive power outages" may occur in parts of the Southern Interior if or when wildfire weather becomes extreme this summer.

The plan, which asks residents in areas of extreme risk to be prepare for up to 72 hours of power outages, is billed as a "last resort," and FortisBC representatives visited Greenwood and Keremeos on June 11 and 12 respectively to answer questions from the public.

Roughly 85 people attended the open house in Greenwood and 65 in Keremeos.

FortisBC has provided the following breakdown of the most frequently asked questions, for those who were unable to attend:

Will FortisBC be turning off everyone’s power for 72 hours?

No. Duration will be limited. We always work to limit the scope, duration and frequency of outages. Just like outages from more common causes like storms, the duration for each customer will depend on the extent of the weather event and the amount of damage to our system.



How many communities could be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff?

It would be limited to only those areas experiencing both an extreme Fire Weather Index of 47 and sustained winds of greater than 75 km/h – strong enough to bring down trees. Even then, it would be a last resort and we would consider input from public safety partners, local and provincial governments, Indigenous communities and critical infrastructure providers, and other risks such as heat waves before making any decisions.

Can you clear more trees away from power lines to reduce the risk of wildfires?

Yes. Since January, we have removed thousands of hazard trees that were too close to our power lines and equipment to reduce the risk of wildfires.



Are there other things you can do to prevent wildfires or reduce the damage?

Yes. Our goal is always to keep the power on. We work year-round to help reduce wildfire risk with steps like upgrading our system, clearing trees and other vegetation, monitoring and training for wildfires and coordinating closely with emergency services. During wildfire season, we use safety settings on our power lines so they will turn off quickly if a problem is detected. If there is an active wildfire close to our equipment, we may shut off power in consultation with local firefighting authorities to support firefighting efforts.



If you turn off power, does that mean firefighters who rely on electricity to pump water would lose access to water to fight wildfires?

We work closely with local emergency management and fire authorities to maintain power for water delivery systems. Anytime there is a fire in our area, FortisBC works with responding agencies to understand power needs for water supply and protection of first responders.



A final FortisBC open house regarding this issue is planned at the Princeton Seniors’ Centre on June 18. More details can be found online here.