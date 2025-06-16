BC Transit changing up bus service in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: BC Transit Service changes coming to South Okanagan.

Photo: BC Transit Service changes coming to South Okanagan.

Some seasonal and some permanent changes are coming to South Okanagan-Similkameen public transit.

BC Transit advises that this summer schedule will take effect on June 29:

Route 5 Main (Penticton): Trip times will be adjusted to reflect seasonal travel patterns.

Route 10 (Penticton-Naramata): A weekday trip will be added, departing Cherry Lane at 9:30am

Route 16 Lake to Lake (Penticton): Additional evening trips will be introduced.

There will also be some permanent changes, impacting routes between Penticton and other communities.

The permanent changes, as per the press release, are:

Route 2 Westside/Penticton Ave: Buses will now travel downtown via White Ave and Ellis St.

Route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton: In Oliver, new bus stops are being added on Fairview Road

Route 50 Princeton/Penticton: On-request service will be available in Keremeos to serve the Similkameen Rec Centre. To request a pick-up, dial 1-844-442-2212 and press 3 for Princeton.

A guide for bus users is available online here which includes all schedules and more information.