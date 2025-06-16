Share in Canadian pride with new citizens at special South Okanagan ceremony

Photo: Pixabay Celebrate new Canadians at special South Okanagan ceremony.

Canada Day will be extra special for some local South Okanagan citizens this year.

On Tuesday, July 1, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services invites everyone to join a special "Canada Day Citizenship Celebration" at Gyro Park, part of the broader day-long festivities presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

From 12 to 1 p.m., join the heartfelt ceremony welcoming brand new Canadian citizens who now call the South Okanagan home and add to its culture and vibrancy.

City of Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, MLA Amelia Boultbee, and MP Helena Konanz will all be in attendance to share some remarks and a welcome to the new Canadians.

"This is more than a ceremony — it’s a joyful moment of belonging and shared pride," said Cherry Fernandez, with SOICS.

"It’s our way of honouring this important milestone and the beautiful diversity that enriches the South Okanagan.”

The event is free to attend and all are welcome. There will also be a community photo booth and a chance to mix and mingle.

New citizens who wish to participate can sign up in advance by providing their name and email to receive a personalized welcome letter. For inquiries or to RSVP, email [email protected] or call 250-492-6299.