Celebrate summer solstice with hot Penticton activities

Photo: Visit Penticton The Peach City Beach Cruise is just one of many hot event options this weekend in Penticton.

Celebrate the sun on the longest day of the year at one of these South Okanagan hot spots.

The Peach City Beach Cruise is back for yet another year (its 23rd, to be exact), taking over Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive with a lineup of cars sure to please everyone

The three-day event kicks off June 20, showcasing food and live entertainment, and of course: cars!

Expect to see classic cars from all eras, lined up along the lake, often with owners eager to discuss the details of their vehicles with interested spectators at the free event.

Gyro Park will also be packed with vendors, including a 19+ beer garden.

Check out peachcitybeachcruise.ca for more information!

Looking for less crowds and for time to unwind? Howling Bluff Estate Winery is hosting a Summer Solstice Yoga session.

“At Howling Bluff we believe in low intervention farming and organic growing. We allow the Earth, the soil, the terroir; that makes this area so special and unique, speak for itself,” said general manager Emma Roberts.

“In doing so, we also value the seasons and other markers, like the Solstice, in our growing practices. We choose to invite guests to celebrate with us, with events on the patio in the midst of our vines, like morning yoga, and sound healing, and other connective opportunities. The Solstice is a transformative time of growth in the vineyard, and we couldn't be happier to see the beautiful grapes starting to grow after a couple of rough seasons.”

The winery hosts yoga once a month, and pre-registration is always encouraged.

For the Solstice event on Jun. 21, the class begins at 9:45 a.m., offering a gentle and full body stretch designed to welcome the summer energy.

All levels are encouraged to attend - be sure to bring your own mat and some water!

“We aim to celebrate Solstice and the Fall Equinox every year through practices and celebrations that honour the fruitful land around us,” added Roberts.

Register online at howlingbluff.ca and be sure to check out more of their monthly yoga classes! Howling Bluff Estate Winery is located at 1086 Three Mile Rd in Penticton.

Also happening to celebrate on the summer solstice is the Mysticfair Psychic Fair at the Penticton Sandman Inn.

Running Jun. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the fair will feature a troupe of readers on site offering their services.

Admission is $5 at the door. Check out mysticfair.com for more information.

