RV fire on Fairview Road sends smoke rising over Penticton

Photo: Mandie Stewart An RV caught fire on a property next to an apartment building in Penticton on Sunday.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

A witness who shared a photo of the fire said the RV was parked on a property next to the apartment building.

Mandie Stewart said they saw the smoke and thought the apartment building was on fire.When they got closer, they realized it was coming from the recreational vehicle parked on the driveway of a neighbouring home.

ORIGINAL: 6:37 p.m.

Black smoke was seen rising from the Fairview Road area of Penticton early on Sunday evening.

Several people posted photos and videos on social media showing the smoke coming from near an apartment building.

One witness said the fire was in a camper parked outside the building.

Crews responded to the scene and the fire is reportedly now out.