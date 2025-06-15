Oliver's Sunshine Festival brightens weekend with family fun

Sarah Crookall

Oliver's newly dubbed "Sunshine Festival" held its family day Sunday, with several hundreds in attendance.

Formerly known as the "Roots & Fruits Festival", the now 10-day event showcases the town's land, harvest, and culture from June 13 to 22.

On Sunday, local entertainment, vendors, beverages and family activities meant plenty of fun for attendees.

The Firehall Smokeshow kicked off the summer solstice events, hosted by Firehall Brewery and Oliver and District Recreation, offering up smoked foods and local drinks as part of fundraising efforts for the free family day.

Up next, there is a Youth Solstice Swim on June 21 at the Oliver Pool from 8:30 to 10 p.m., a Go Skateboarding Day at the Oliver Small Wheels Park from 12 to 4 p.m. and an after party at the Oliver Community Centre at 6 p.m.

For more information on Oliver's Sunshine Festival, click here.