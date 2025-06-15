Keremeos mayor and LSIB chief sign on to coordinate emergency services

Photo: Contributed Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe and LSIB Chief Keith Crow signed an agreement to coordinate emergency support services on June 9.

The Village of Keremeos and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band will now be working together for emergency support services.

On June 9, Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe and LSIB Chief Keith Crow signed a formal agreement to coordinate emergency services between Keremeos and Cawston.

"The longer I live here, the more that I realize that everything is related," said Wiebe, in a June 13 press release.

"To be learning from, and working with, the land's original inhabitants for the betterment of all, and being able to pool resources together? This not only benefits villagers and the smalqmix, but benefits everyone, including visitors."

Now, terms have been set out for emergency incidents affecting one or both communities.

The agreement covers coordinated training, operations, and messaging, such as preparing warming or cooling centres, food resources, annual emergency planning meetings, carrying out joint training exercises, and sharing consistent messaging to residents.

"The more that the village residents and smalqmix help each other, the stronger we will all be," said Crow in the press release.

"This agreement helps keep past incidents from repeating, helps our mutual response to grow, and sets a template for others who want to start to foster bi-lateral working relationship with their neighbours."

The coordination agreement for emergency support services went into effect immediately after both officials signed the document.