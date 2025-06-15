'Really good to be home': Similkameen family finally back after months in Mexico due to adopted kids' citizenship issues

Photo: James & Melissa Bodden James Bodden (far right) and Melissa Bodden (far left) are finally home with their four adopted children.

A Similkameen family who was stuck in Mexico for half a year is finally home with all of their adopted children.

James and Melissa Bodden were waiting for immigration to approve their adopted children’s visas.

"Last week, when we told the kids we had their citizenships, there was so much jumping and cheering," Melissa said.

"What they'd been promised for so long was actually finally going to happen."

The family flew home last Saturday and said the kids are getting settled.

"I think it's a little bit surreal for them. There was like there was a strange calm for the first three to four days, and now they're starting to settle in and go back to their normal selves," James said.

"It's nice to be able to have the kids somewhere stable, and know we don't have to go anywhere for a while. "

A long journey home

Bodden started their adoption process in 2019 with Sunrise Family Services, hoping to adopt a couple of children from Mexico to grow their family.

Near the end of 2019, the agency approved the family for adoption and began the process of matching with children in 2020.

Come October 2023, they were matched with a sibling group of four and went to Mexico to meet with them in December 2023.

The official adoption process through the courts started in October 2024. Everything was finalized in the courts on Dec. 12, 2024, and the family was able to apply for the kids’ citizenship in Canada by Jan. 12.

But months went by, and the Boddens were still stuck waiting, with no answers as to why their kids' applications were taking so long.

The family went through numerous channels to try to reach someone at the embassy for help and constantly called into Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

In May, they approached Castanet and other media to get their story out, in hopes of prompting change.

And the Boddens think going public helped.

Push from multiple accounts

"[Castanet put its] story out on Monday, and we had citizenship by Thursday," James said. "I think it really pushed them to do something."

The family said they sent links from Castanet's coverage and Global News' story to the ambassador's office and numerous IRCC workers.

"As soon as we had citizenship granted, I called the ambassador's office again, and the consular in Mexico City, and just anyone I could think of, just made a lot of noise, and somebody reached out to me from the consulate office to give us an appointment for passports," James said.

"They said they wanted to fast-track them for us, because they understood our situation. So I don't know if they'd been following the news or what had been going on, but they got them done for us," Melissa added.

The Boddens got their appointment at the consulate in Vancouver last Monday to double-check their paperwork.

"When I was dealing with one particular person at the consular agency, it seemed as though somebody had told her to get us home," James added.

They then flew to Mexico City on Tuesday and had an appointment with the consular to go over the paperwork and officially apply for the passports.

"Then we had them by Friday, and we flew home on Saturday," Melissa said.

Hoping for change

After their months-long journey, the couple said they hope things change at the IRCC and it becomes easier for families doing international adoptions.

"We held off on going to the media for so long just because we don't want to, I guess, dissuade people from wanting to adopt from Mexico," James said.

Melissa said they were told by their immigration lawyer that the IRCC cancelled all the ETA visas for Mexicans last year, but they were all reapplying this year, which swamped staff.

"It'd be great to see some change and accessibility to IRCC," James added. "We're in a modern world where, when you call most businesses, you get the phone tree right, and IRCC is no different. It's really hard to speak to a human."

"Within the IRCC, when you do get to speak to a human, they don't have contact with other offices....I think it needs reform."

Melissa said other families adopt out of the country, which begs the question: "Why does this happen consistently?"

"Why have we not learned our lesson the first time?" she added.

"It's really good to be home"

The Boddens said it feels like they've been home for weeks sometimes, even though it's just been under a week for them.

Their kids' favourite activities include taking the bikes out for a ride and playing with the water guns.

"They go to the yard. Here we can ride bikes down the road and for a walk to go to a park," James said. "It's adding to the permanency for them."

The couple said they're incredibly grateful for the community's support to get them there.

"We appreciate the support of all those who read our story and maybe messaged their MP or put pressure on somebody, and shared our story," James said.

"We're very appreciative of that, because we think they had an impact."