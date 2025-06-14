Penticton Speedway hosting country party and race event next weekend

Photo: Penticton Speedway Penticton Speedways notorious Hit to Pass will be a part of the Ok Shootout event

The Penticton Speedway is getting country next weekend, hosting their Ok Shootout event with Live Country Music and numerous racing events.

The 1/4 mile oval race track located in the Carmi hills above Penticton hosts live stock car racing under the lights for fans of all ages.

On June 21, the track will see Stock Car Racing with Late Models, Street Stocks, Legends and Hit to Pass, along with the Hit to PassTrailer Race.

The Hillside Outlaws will be [playing all through the events and for the after party.

The even also includes free mechanical bull riding for all ages, the Speedway Open Air Saloon, prizes for best dressed country attire and a special guest appearance and autograph session with Kaila Mussel, the first and only female professional Saddle Bronc rider in the History of North American rodeo.

Gates and music open at 4:30 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be found online here.