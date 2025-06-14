Penticton hosting national wood-heating energy conference

Photo: Contributed Penticton to Host National WETT Conference

Penticton will be host to wood energy professionals from across Canada later this month for the 2025 WETT (Wood Energy Technology Transfer) AGM and Conference.

Taking place June 25 to 27 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, the three-day event hosts experts, manufacturers, inspectors, and educators specializing in wood-heating energy systems.

The conference aims to share knowledge, discuss industry trends, and advance safe wood energy practices across the country with educational workshops and technical presentations.

Blaze King Industries and Valley Comfort System are major sponsors of the event, with Blaze King President Alan Murphy as a keynote speaker on Thursday, June 26 speaking on clean burning wood stoves.

For more information on the conference and registration details, visit wettinc.ca