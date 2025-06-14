Penticton City Council takes trip to Ottawa for Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference

Photo: City of Penticton Council joined Canada’s municipal leaders in Ottawa recently

City of Penticton staff and council came back from Ottawa recently, after attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference

The conference hosted more than 2,000 local leaders and officials to "exchange strategies and insights on housing, government efficiency, infrastructure renewal and national policy."

According to the city, the cost of the trip for all participants, including tax, was $29,000.

“It’s important to be part of these discussions to ensure Penticton’s voice is heard in national conversations that shape funding, policy and legislation,” Bloomfield said in a news release.

“Cities across Canada are facing similar challenges involving crime, community safety, homelessness, housing, mental health and addictions. This conference is an opportunity to share our learnings and to hear about solutions that are finding success.”

The FCM featured keynote addresses from the Prime Minister and other federal party representatives.

The Penticton delegation participated in sessions including:

Homelessness and encampments: exploring housing-first approaches, human rights considerations, and proactive, compassionate strategies for addressing encampments.

Government efficiency and red tape reduction: sharing best practices for streamlining processes in housing, infrastructure and procurement to better serve residents despite fiscal constraints.

Infrastructure funding: discussing the urgent need for sustainable, predictable federal investment in local infrastructure to support growing communities and aging systems.

The delegation also met with South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Helena Konanz to discuss the federal support needed locally.

City staff also connect with Attorney General Sean Fraser and Housing Minister Gregor Robertson to discuss Penticton's priorities.

"These conversations helped reinforce the city’s advocacy on urgent issues such as housing, homelessness and community safety, and laid the groundwork for future collaboration and support," the city added.

"The City of Penticton looks forward to continued engagement with its federal partners to share and advance its priorities."