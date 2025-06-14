Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue celebrating firehall grand opening

Photo: Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue Join Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue on Saturday for their Wildfire Community Preparedness Day and Firehall Grand Opening event

The Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue is celebrating its new fire hall with a big event on Saturday.

Events will be running throughout the community for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day and the Firehall Grand Opening event.

At 9 a.m., community members are invited to meet at the new fire hall to join AVFR firefighters and fellow residents in a hands-on clean-up.

"Neighbourhood property clean up of surface vegetation, dead and down trees and tree pruning. Let's work together to reduce the fire hazard in your yard. Come prepared to get some yard work done," AVRF shared.

Reward yourself with some snacks and a community gathering from noon to 3 p.m. Head back over to the new fire hall for a community BBQ.

Firefighters will be running fun learning activities for the whole family.

At 2:45 p.m., the day will finish with a traditional engine push-in ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the fire hall.

AVFR added that they have a free chipping service available for all residents. To learn how you can clean up vegetation and debris on your property, click here.

The RDOS will also be hosting their large item pick-up day for the Apex community this weekend. Large items

need to be placed at your curbside before 7 a.m. on June 15. A max. of two items per household will be accepted.