Penticton's Evolve Sparkling House celebrates winning Canada's Best Sparkling Wine of the Year

Photo: Evolve Evolve Sparkling House Crowned Canada's Top Sparkling Producer at 2025 All Canadian Wine Championships

A Penticton winery is celebrating a prestigious win from earlier this week, taking home the trophy of 'Best in Category' for its 2018 Brut Nature, officially making it Canada's Best Sparkling Wine of the Year.

Evolve Sparkling House, which is part of the TIME Family of Wines wine labels alongside Chronos and the McWatters Collection, swept the sparkling wine category at this year's All Canadian Wine Championships (ACWC).

Earlier this year, the winery's 2020 Brut Premiere earned a Silver Medal and 90 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London, U.K.

"We're absolutely thrilled by this recognition," Ron and Shelley Mayert, owners of Evolve Sparkling House, said in a press release.

"These wins validate our vision of dedicating an entire winery to bubbles—and prove what we've believed all along: that BC is producing sparkling wines that deserve the spotlight."

The cuvée winners are the craftsmanship of winemaker Lynzee Schatz.

"It's incredibly special to see our 2018 Brut Nature named Canada's top sparkling wine," said Schatz. "This wine is pure expression—zero dosage, zero compromise—and to see it stand out on a national stage is a moment of pride for our entire team."

Evolve Sparkling House, soon-to-open tasting room located on the iconic Naramata Bench, also captured Gold for its 2018 Brut Rosé and Silver for the 2020 Brut Premiere.

The house is set to officially welcome guests later this June.