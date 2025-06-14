Metro Vancouver flasher facing charges in Penticton

Photo: VPD Vancouver police previously released two images of Christopher Kumar Ram, who they suspected of multiple flashing incidents reported at Langara College.

A man who's done jail time for charges of indecent exposures across the Lower Mainland was back in front of a judge, this time in Penticton.

According to court records, Christopher Kumar Ram appeared in Penticton Court on Wednesday for committing an indecent act in a public place that occurred on Sept. 26, 2024.

He has also been charged with causing a disturbance, mischief, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats relating to an incident on Jan. 9, 2025.

Ram was charged with seven counts of committing an indecent act in a public place for incidents in 2021 and 2022 and sentenced to serve further jail time.

These acts included:

exposing himself in a UBC women’s washroom on April 21, 2022;

masturbating in front of others in Vancouver’s Foster Park on April 17, 2022;

committing an indecent act at Langara College on March 27, 2022; and,

masturbating on a SkyTrain in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2021.

In 2023, Ram pleaded guilty to four of those charges as well as two charges of breaching court orders relating to release conditions.

Ram will be back before the courts in Penticton on June 25.