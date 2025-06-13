City of Penticton reminds locals to be wary of aggressive deer during fawning season

Photo: City of Penticton Every spring, does can act dangerously and charge at people, as they are trying to protect their fawns.

Fawning season brings adorable deer to the community, but also means locals, especially those walking dogs, need to be on the lookout for their mothers.

The City of Penticton shared on Friday that they have been hearing reports about aggressive deer throughout the community.

"Baby deer are born from mid-May to June and spend the first 3-4 weeks hiding before starting to follow their mothers. Does may become aggressive if you get too close to their newborns during this time," they added in a news release.

"It is also important that pet owners keep dogs on leash during this time. Does may see pets as predators or threats as they resemble natural predators of fawns in the wild. If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and charge at the dog."

A recently retired B.C. conservation officer spoke out in April about the lack of action against the urban deer populations in Penticton, saying it's his number one wildlife safety concern.

Residents are urged to give deer 50 to 100 yards if possible when walking. A wide berth is the best advice.

Deer can be triggered to run long distances if they perceive that you are a threat to their fawn.

If a deer approaches and looks like it may attack you or your pet, avoid eye contact, speak softly and back away slowly. If there is a tree or other solid object nearby, try to get behind it.

Residents are also encouraged to leave fawns alone, even if spotted in an area without their mom.

To report a conflict or concern with wildlife, contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.