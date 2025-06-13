LSIB, Village of Keremeos sign agreement for coordinated use of emergency services

Photo: LSIB Photo of signing event with Keremeos Mayor Wiebe and LSIB Chief Crow.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Village of Keremeos signed an agreement on Friday to collaborate on future emergencies.

The agreement is to coordinate the use of Emergency Support Services and "work together for the benefit of the citizens of Keremeos and the smelqmix for incidents that are affecting one or both communities."

This means that training, operations and messaging to communities will be done together, to ensure all residents receive equal support.

"regardless of whether residents live on reserve lands, within village boundaries or on traditional territory."

Keremeos Mayor Jon Weib said in the announcement that this arrangement will benefit everyone, including visitors.

"To be learning from, and working with, the land's original inhabitants for the betterment of all, and being able to pool resources together," he added.

LSIB Chief Keith Crow echoed that sentiment, saying, "The more village residents and smelqmix help each other, the stronger we will all be."

The agreement went into effect are signing.

The LSIB and Village said the next immediate step is to translate the document into nsylixcen language.