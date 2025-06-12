Town of Princeton issues fire ban after being placed under extreme fire risk advisory

Photo: File photo Town of Princeton has been placed under an Extreme Fire Risk advisory by the Fire Chief.

The Town of Princeton has been placed under an extreme fire risk advisory by their fire chief late Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m., all fires will be prohibited throughout the Town of Princeton.

Residents and visitors are asked to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The following activities are prohibited within the specified area:

Campfires

Category 2 open fires.

Category 3 open fires.

Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves.

The use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description.

The use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for rifle target practice).

The town said that the prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

On Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service added Category 2 open fires to their prohibited list throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, effective at noon on June 13.

This was in addition to the already-prohibited Category 3 open fires.

Municipalities often follow BC Wildfire Service prohibitions or may impose different prohibitions based on conditions in a local area.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663 5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.