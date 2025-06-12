Downtown Penticton BIA Canada Day event celebrates new citizens

Photo: Pixabay stock image Penticton is hosting a Canada Day-Citizenship Celebration

It's time for the South Okanagan-Similkameen community to come together to honour and celebrate new Canadian citizens.

On Tuesday, July 1,a special citizenship celebration will be held as part of the Downtown Penticton BIA Canada Day celebration.

The event will recognize individuals who became Canadian citizens in 2024 and 2025.

The celebration will feature a formal welcome and certificate presentation to new citizens, with remarks by local dignitaries, including City of Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, MLA Amelia Boultbee, and MP Helena Konanz.

There will also be a community photo booth to capture memories with family and friends.

Hosted in partnership with the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, they said it's a time for connection and celebration.

"This is more than a ceremony—it’s a joyful moment of belonging and shared pride," said Cherry Fernandez, executive director of SOICS, in a press release.

"It’s our way of honouring this important milestone and the beautiful diversity that enriches the South Okanagan.”

New citizens who wish to participate are encouraged to sign up in advance by providing their name and email to receive a personalized welcome letter.

For inquiries or to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 250-492-6299.

"The entire community is invited to join in this public event and help make this Canada Day a meaningful celebration of unity, diversity, and new beginnings."

The celebration will be held at Gyro Park from noon to 1 p.m. on July 1.