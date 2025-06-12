Family pleads for Penticton community to keep an eye out for man missing since April

Photo: Contributed Mauricio Gudino was last seen in Penticton in April.

A family is asking for the public's help in locating a Penticton man who was last seen nearly two months ago.

Mauricio Gudino, 42, was last seen on April 22 in the Penticton and Kelowna area. He lives in Penticton with his wife and children.

He is described as a 200-pound, 5-foot-7 Hispanic male with multiple tattoos.

Both his family in Mexico and in Canada are worried for his well being.

A member of his family spoke with Castanet and said they reported him missing to the RCMP, but haven't received further updates.

RCMP confirmed the investigation into the file is still ongoing.

"At this time, the Penticton RCMP has no investigational updates in relation to the missing person," said Const. Kelly Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jose Martin at 54 9 2945 68-0600 or to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and cite Penticton File 2025-631.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca