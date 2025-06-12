Interior Health reporting COVID-19 outbreak at Penticton Regional Hospital

Photo: File photo of PRH COVID-19 outbreak reported at Penticton Regional Hospital

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"On June 2, five cases were declared in the Rehab Unit at Penticton Regional Hospital,” IH said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"At this time, there are no updated numbers to share, as the outbreak remains active and case numbers continue to fluctuate."

No other outbreaks have been identified in IH hospitals and long-term care facilities at this point.