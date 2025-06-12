RDOS looks at obtaining Okanagan Falls community water system by early 2026

Photo: File photo A sign noting the boil water notice sits in front of the entrance to the Skaha Estates community back in Sept. 2024

A decades-old water system will be in the hands of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen come early 2026, the board shared on Thursday.

The Skaha Estates Improvement District (SEID) utilities have been dealing with issues since July 2023 and were pitching for the RDOS to take it over, making it eligible for grant funding.

SEID is located on the east side of Skaha Lake and services 193 parcels from Skaha Lake. Property owners struggled with a year-long boil water notice, waiting for local authorities to get their system up to standards once again.

In 2024, the board was told updates for the water system could require fixes totalling roughly $15 million over the next six years.

The Regional District said they have been working with the owner to develop a transition plan, which includes transferring permits, licenses, and documentation.

“With this decision made, the community can now move forward with a greater sense of certainty and direction,” Matt Taylor, the local area director, said in the news release.

“I look forward to continued work with the SEID Board and RDOS staff, towards the new objective of a timely conversion and in due course towards the provision of safe, clean water throughout the community of Skaha Estates.”

A plan to integrate the utility into RDOS operations will be developed, along with further assessments of the utility, including its systems, facilities, and operations, which will need to be done.

The RDOS said there is a "high-level consideration of alternatives to the current system will also be reviewed."

"No service changes are anticipated during the transition period. Billing rates and timelines are still being determined," they added.

More information will be shared with residents soon, and a mail-out will be sent to residents and property owners in fall 2025.

For more information, head to the Skaha Estates Improvement District project page here.