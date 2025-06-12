Village of Keremeos staff still battling wet wipes clogging waste water treatment system

Photo: Village of Keremeos Village of Keremeos staff still dealing with wet wipes clogging system

The Village of Keremeos is letting residents know that their tax dollars are "literally being flushed down the toilet."

For months public works staff have been unclogging and repairing mechanical components of the new waste water treatment system due to the wet wipes.

"People continue to flush disposable wet wipes down their toilets. Last week alone resulted in 52 hours of callout time to repair and clean out the damage caused by these wipes," the Village said in a post on Thursday.

"These wipes are not flushable as the packaging suggests. They do not break down like toilet paper. They clog up pipes and pumps, and cause damage to screens, pumps, grinders and other parts, leading to expensive repairs and potential damage to sensitive treatment processes."

The clogs could result in sewer backups entering into peoples homes.