Man's recovery at Penticton's Discovery House key for helping him celebrate Father's Day again

Casey Richardson

Stephen Bradley has spent the last ten months rebuilding himself and his relationships while at Penticton's Discovery House.

"I was basically underwater in my addiction."

The local non-profit society is dedicated to helping men recover from alcohol and drug issues.

Bradley is sharing his story publicly to raise awareness of the Discovery House's annual Father’s Day celebration at Skaha Lake Park, which is coming up this Sunday.

"Even though I was able to see my kids, it wasn't fair for them to have a dad that had a beer in his hand at all times," he added. "I was kind of selfish."

For years, Bradley said he knew he needed to take alcohol out of the equation.

"Discovery House has helped me do that, and that alone has changed my life drastically."

While he acknowledges he still has work to do in repairing his relationships heading forward, Bradley said he knows he can do it with what he's learned.

Father's day is especially important to him, having reconnected with his children.

"It's a beautiful thing to have my kids just feel that they don't have to worry if I'm going to be drinking or not."

Bradley said he recently went camping with his kids and was able to take his daughter to go get her learner's license.

"They've given me back a life with my kids, one that I was losing,"

The recovery centre, which has been operating since 2007, offers a safe place for men seeking help recovering from addictions to stay and access recovery resources, at a subsidized rate supplemented by public donations.

The house's mission has always been to return fathers to their children and sons to their families

"The opposite of addiction is connection," Richard Thompson, a treatment support worker said.

"There's guys that come in here—I was one of them that didn't have a great connection with my dad or my parents or my child—And a lot of guys come here through that."

Bradley said he's learned from the men in the house that have gone through the program and are leading others today.

"Before I got here, it just seemed like it was impossible," he added. "Now I've seen that, it can be done, it has been done, and it'll continue to be done."

"I can be maybe an inspiration for somebody who's coming through the house too, and they can see that we can get it all back if we want."

The Father’s Day celebration at Skaha Lake Park take places on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 3 p.m.

This year’s event will be full of family-friendly fun, including food, music, games, street hockey with Professional Members from the community and of course, the traditional Father’s Day Dunk Tank featuring staff, residents, and local community members.

To make a donation or pledge support for a dunk tank participant, visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com or e-transfer to [email protected]