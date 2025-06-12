Burglar's newfound sobriety inspires Penticton judge to give him a break

Photo: File photo Man with lengthy criminal record given conditional sentence on Wednesday

A man who ransacked a Keremeos home to steal several items and a pickup truck will serve his sentence in the community.

Jason Baker, 56, pleaded guilty to break and enter and was sentenced Monday in Penticton court to a conditional sentence order of 18 months.

Court heard that on Jan. 6, 2023, Baker broke into a home on Forner Crescent and stole a television, large appliances, personal possessions of the owner, and a 2007 Honda pickup truck, which was used to haul the loot away.

He was caught on video surveillance, which was circulated by the RCMP and the homeowner to the public to help identify him.

Justice Christopher J. Giaschi said the truck was recovered with some damage. It is unknown whether other items were recovered, with the total value of the items stolen to be estimated at $40,000.

"The owner of the residence that was broken into was very distressed following the discovery of the break-in, to the point where the police were so concerned that they took him to the hospital," Giaschi added.

Baker was noted for having a "very lengthy criminal record, consisting of approximately 30 prior convictions."

He has since entered a treatment centre for his drug and alcohol addiction, which sent a letter to the courts stating that "there has been a significant and positive change in him since his admission and that he has shown unwavering dedication to sobriety."

Baker apologized to the courts for his crime and explained that he has been sober since October 2024.

"I found his statement to the court to be honest and heartfelt," Giaschi said.

Crown submitted for a sentence of 12 to 14 months of prison time, while the defence submitted for a conditional sentence of 18 months with conditions.

Giaschi said he felt Baker has and is taking steps to address his addiction issues, which were proven to be the underlying cause of his criminal history.

"The defendant has already spent 90 days in jail in relation to this offence," he added.

Giaschi handed Baker a conditional sentence order of 18 months, with his first nine months to be served under house arrest and the remaining with a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The sentence will be followed by 18 months of probation.

"Mr. Baker, I was moved by your statement. I do hope that you stick with your treatment and rehabilitation program, and I do truly wish you the best," the judge said.