Penticton Art Gallery hosting 47th Annual Fundraising Auction Gala

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery The Penticton Art Gallery announced its 47th Annual Fundraising Auction Gala, The Artful Soirée, taking place on the evening of Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Penticton Art Gallery is gearing up for its signature event, which is also its largest fundraiser of the year.

Next week, the gallery will be running its 47th Annual Fundraising Auction Gala, titled The Artful Soirée.

Artists, collectors, and community supporters are invited for an evening of fine food, local beverages, and viewing of a specially curated collection of over 200 original works of art.

The auction, which includes silent and live bidding, boasts contemporary and historic artworks from local, regional, national and international artists.

"In keeping with the evening’s theme, “Stand for Art. Bid with Heart,” the gala invites everyone to celebrate the powerful role that art plays in shaping the heart and soul of our communities," Curator Paul Crawford said in a news release.

"Your support helps the Penticton Art Gallery continue its mission to foster creativity, connection, and cultural enrichment across the South Okanagan."

The gala runs on Thursday, June 19, at the gallery with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the live auction commencing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for gallery members and $65 for non-members. Reserved tables for eight are available by request.

More information and tickets can be found online at www.pentictonartgallery.com/auctions.

Online auction bidding has opened for the event and will remain open until Wednesday, June 18, at 9 p.m. All online bids will carry forward to the live gala. Absentee bidding is also available.

To browse and bid on the art, click here.