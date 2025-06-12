Penticton's Cue's Game Room changes hands to fellow pool lover

Photo: Casey Richardson Chad Buchfink (pictured) has taken over Cue's Game Room in Penticton

Penticton's downtown pool hall has a couple of new owners at the helm.

Chad and Tracy Buchfink officially took over Cue's Game Room on May 30 and are hoping to expand the spot for more leagues and tournaments.

"It's the only pool hall in town, and it's the biggest in the Okanagan," Chad said. "We want to do a youth league, a seniors League, a beginners league, so it's not just for seasoned players but for beginners and younger folks."

Cue’s was revamped back in 2020, seeing the interior changed to a brighter room, along with the carpets and wall colours, updates to a new sound system and a fresh bar.

Chad said past owner Paul Sapp was ready to retire, and he was excited to take over.

The Buchfinks are looking to update the indoor furniture soon and have already redone the menu with a red-seal chef in the back.

"We are a restaurant. We're sort of disguised as a pool hall, but we have a great menu and great team that puts out some amazing dishes," Chad added.

They have also brought in a house pro to help players of all levels with tips and lessons.

As a local family-owned and operated business, Chad said they're big believers in community support and involvement.

"We've got a great team here, same staff. So a lot of people actually will have loved the staff that were here before. They've all stayed on board with us."

Cue's is currently open six days a week and closed on Sundays, which Chad said they'll be changing to opening seven days a week come July.

Keep an eye on social media and Cue's website for updates on tournaments and league announcements.