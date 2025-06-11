Penticton industrial businesses hosting inaugural block party next month

Photo: Pexels stock image Penticton’s First-Ever Industrial Place Block Party will take place on July 5, 2025

Five Penticton businesses have come together to host the first-ever Industrial Place Block Party & Open House at the start of July.

Midtown RV, Windsor Plywood Penticton, Penticton Auto and Diesel Performance, Sunshine Glass, and Leisureland RV Centre will be hosting a free, family-friendly event.

Attendees can expect a day filled with live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, exclusive in-store promotions, prize draws, and more.

“This is more than just an open house,” JC MacLeod of Midtown RV said.

“It’s about neighbours supporting neighbours. We’re creating a space where Penticton residents and visitors can come together, explore what our businesses have to offer, and enjoy a fun day out with family and friends.”

The day aims to "highlight the power of local collaboration and community pride — something that defines the Penticton spirit."

The event runs on Saturday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.