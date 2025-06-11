Penticton council green lights bylaw changes to limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces

Photo: File photo Penticton council adopted a new Parks Bylaw on Tuesday, providing new rules involving overnight sheltering

After a special meeting was held last week to push through a new Parks Regulation Bylaw, Penticton City Council gave it the final nod on Tuesday.

The goal is to limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces, as the bylaw will prohibit temporary overnight sheltering along the two main lake frontages and enact stricter rules for sheltering.

City staff cited concerns with increases in individuals sheltering outdoors during the summer months, and if the Fairview encampment site should be disbanded.

Similar to many other cities, demand for indoor shelter space exceeds supply in Penticton. As of May 2025, the city said there are an estimated 70 beds at the permanent location and 40 beds at the temporary shelter.

"Data also indicates that these beds are consistently full, and that there are currently an additional 60-70 individuals sheltering outdoors between the Fairview encampment and within city limits," the city said in a previous report.

Staff stated that an estimated 30 to 35 people could be moved from the encampment, and adding on these rules for sheltering is "essential."

"The City is reminding the public that camping in municipal parks and public spaces is strictly prohibited. Anyone who has access to indoor shelter, in Penticton or elsewhere, is prohibited from camping overnight in any park," they said in a news release.

Since provincial court decisions ruled that people who do not have access to any form of indoor shelter cannot be prohibited from temporarily sheltering in public spaces, it is up to municipalities to establish their own rules.

Part of this work is to designate specific areas where overnight sheltering is not allowed.

The bylaw will prohibit temporary overnight sheltering along the two main lake frontages, including:

Okanagan Beach, SS Sicamous Park and the Rose Garden

Rotary Park, Gyro Park and Okanagan Lake Park

Japanese Garden, Marina Way Park and Marina Way Beach

Northern section of Lakawanna Park, located at 886 Lakeshore Drive W

Skaha Lake Beach, Sudbury Beach and Skaha Lake Park

The bylaw includes new rules, which are:

Sheltering is only permitted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. Shelters may not be erected, occupied or maintained outside of these hours.

Shelters may not be located within: 15 metres of playgrounds. 4 metres of trails, sports fields, and environmentally or culturally sensitive areas. 50 metres of any school property. 15 metres from building entrances.

Shelters must be spaced at least four metres apart.

Shelters and associated possessions must not occupy an area of more than nine square metres.

City staff said they will be holding an upcoming public information session to answer questions, with a date to be announced.

The bylaw will be forwarded to the Public Safety and Parks and Recreation advisory committees for review.

Further information can be found online here.