Penticton man found guilty of assault after victim gets cut from his scalp down to his eye

Photo: File photo One man was found guilty of assault in Penticton court on Wednesday

A Penticton man has been found guilty of assault that saw him kick, punch and cut a man from his scalp to his eye nearly five years ago.

Dustin Baptiste appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday, following a trial on Tuesday where the victim of the assault was called as the only witness.

Baptiste was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault and was convicted of the lesser charge of common assault.

Court heard that on Nov. 28, 2020, late in the evening, the victim was out walking his dog.

He ran into an acquaintance, who invited him to his place for a beer. While at this man’s residence, Baptiste became upset about him drinking his beer.

When the victim opened the beer that had been set out for him by his friend, court heard that Baptiste got agitated.

He said to him, "Do you think you can do whatever you want here?"

The victim said he tried to explain that the beer had been offered to him, but Baptiste struck him with his fists. He then tried to get away from Baptiste.

He managed to push Baptiste out of his way and ran down the hall towards the door to leave.

Another person who was at the house intercepted the victim and attacked him. Baptiste caught up and attacked him from behind, and the victim fell to his knees.

Baptiste continued to kick and punch him.

The victim testified that one of the two had a knife, which cut him on his scalp and down to his eye. He said his eye came out of its socket and there was a lot of blood at this point.

At this point, the two attackers backed off, and the victim begged for them to let him go, which they did.

From there, he drove himself to the hospital, where the victim said his injuries consisted of an orbital fracture, bleeding lips, a black eye, a hematoma bruise on his side, and a fractured rib, among others.

He still has vision problems in his eye to this day.

When the victim was cross-examined by the defence, there were small discrepancies between his evidence at trial, the preliminary inquiry and his statement given to police about whether he was sitting or standing during the first part of the fight and whether the second attacker was in the room from the start.

Justice Christopher J. Giaschi ruled that this did not affect his credibility, and in giving important aspects of his evidence, he was clear and steadfast.

Giaschi found Baptiste guilty of assault and ordered for a Gladue report to be prepared prior to sentencing, along with a pre-sentence report to include rehabilitation prospects and a psychological report.

Gladue reports outline an Indigenous offender's systemic or background factors that may have played a part in the person's offending.

The courts did not address whether the other attacker had been charged.

Baptiste will return to be sentenced at a later date.