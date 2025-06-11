Major semi truck crash on Highway 3 outside Princeton due to brake failure

Skilled Truckers Canada

A dramatic semi-truck crash Friday on Highway 3 west of Princeton, B.C. was due to a brake failure, says police.

The incident, which was captured on dash camera video that went viral online, saw a tractor trailer speed past another rig, heading down hill, before rolling onto its side and smashing into the highway barriers.

Princeton RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Neil Potter says the driver luckily only sustained minor injuries from the crash.

At this time, no tickets have been issued by RCMP or the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

"It was a brake failure. So he wasn't intentionally speeding and he wasn't issued violation ticket," Potter says.

"He passed another vehicle, again, that wasn't intentional. That was to sort of prevent the collision with the vehicle in front."

Further investigation may be done by CVSE for vehicle inspection.