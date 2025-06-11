Penticton council approves $655K in budget increases to fix city-owned facilities

Photo: File photo Penticton City Council approved several facility project budget updates on Tuesday

Four city-owned facilities needing a boost to their budgets were given the green light by Penticton council on Tuesday to the tune of $655,000.

City staff told council the facilities department has been actively working to address several mechanical, electrical, HVAC and building envelope assets in need of replacement.

This includes the following projects that have an "unplanned impact" on the facilities capital budget:

Washroom in Kings Park

Sustainability trailer in the city yards

Brine header replacement at McLaren Arena

Washroom at Cleland Theatre

The Kings Park remodel project was initiated in 2023 after significant damage was caused in the adult soccer clubhouse building due to a failed roofing system.

City Facilities Manager Anthony Policicchio said staff have encountered some unforeseen items, including the need for exterior building cladding to be compliant with the BC Building Code requirements, and existing concrete pattern removal and preparation.

The site also requires an additional exterior potable water source.

In total, this has led to a funding shortfall of about $100,000. Staff suggested reallocating from the capital fund carry forward budget, money that was leftover from the new fire hall project which came in under budget.

The Sustainability office trailer located at the city yards has had mold growth discovered behind the drywall. Staff doubled up in other offices and relocated to the community centre temporarily.

Costs associated with the repair of the existing trailer are estimated at $200,000 to $250,000 to strip the interior of hazardous material, reframing, installation and replacing the ceiling tiles.

Policicchio said no other city-owned facilities have space available for these staff members to move to. There are high costs associated with fixing the old trailer, and a maximum resale value of the unit post-repair would be $100,000. All this considered, staff are looking for another option.

The recommended motion was to perform a conversion of the existing open Electrical Utility Bay space to create temporary office space.

"This proposed solution will support an investment that would have been recommended in the near future and can be quickly actioned to address the currently displaced staff, who are currently spread across various city facilities," Policicchio said.

The estimated cost of this option is approximately $250,000, and the funding would come from the 2024 electrical utilities reliability and resilience project.

The city also needs to repair the McLaren Arena's brine headers, which have been identified to have some significant corrosion.

The headers deliver cooling fluid to maintain the ice at the arena. If the system fails, the rink is unable to meet the ice temperature requirements.

"The total cost to replace the brine headers, remake the ice and repaint the required lines is estimated at approximately $125,000, included within the approved 2025 capital project," Policicchio said.

These funds would come from the community centre fire suppression refurbishment project, since staff were able to find cost-saving measures.

The other unplanned work is at the Cleveland Theatre washrooms, where staff discovered a leak that originated from a urinal.

"Further investigation revealed the migration of that leak throughout the wall cavity under the existing flooring in both the men's and ladies' washrooms," Policicchio said.

Both washrooms require full removal of flooring, washroom partitions, counters and all fixtures.

The goal is to schedule this work during the already-planned community centre shutdown, and aim to have the washrooms back up and running before the end of the shutdown.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $180,000, which would also come from the capital fund carry-forward budget.

Coun. Jason Reynen asked whether it would be a more viable option just to replace the trailer in the city yards.

"The advantage here is that the existing open bay is planned for enclosure at the end of the day, so we'll be spending the money today on enclosing the building; the differential cost for the staff office portion would be minimal," Policicchio replied.

Council unanimously approved for all the unexpected costs to be added to the Facilities Capital budgets.