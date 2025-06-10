Penticton educators honoured by Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellowship Award

Photo: Contributed Princess Margaret Secondary School teacher Jeff Fitton (right) accepts the Paul Harris Fellow certificate from Joyce Ericson, Rotary District 5060 Assistant Governor (right)

Each year, a few locals are chosen to be honoured with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club.

This recognition for extraordinary service to the community, the highest tribute Rotary International can bestow on non-members.

Two educators were given the award this year, including Jeff Fitton of Princess Margaret Secondary School and Scott Harkness, Vice-Principal at KVR Middle School.

"These prestigious recognitions commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Club’s Rotary Student of the Month (SOM) program, which to date has acknowledged 67 exceptional students from Pen-Hi and Maggie," the Rotary Club shared in their news release.

"To mark this milestone, the Club wished to highlight the vital role of educators in shaping students in their formative years, selecting Fitton and Harkness for PHF honours based on glowing endorsements from past SOM awardees."