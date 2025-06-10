Apex Mountain reminds people to stay off closed ski hills after quads and dirt bikes drive through

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort webcam Apex Mountain Resort is closed for the season.

While some ski hills are open for exploration in the summer season, Apex Mountain Resort is not.

Apex Mountain Ski Resort General Manager James Shalman is reminding the public that the hills are closed during the off-season, after they had quads and dirt bikes in the closed area where staff were working on the runs.

"Motorized vehicles, of any kind, are not permitted anywhere within our Controlled Recreation Area (Ski Area Boundary)," he said in a post on Tuesday.

"For the safety of our staff, and for the safety of those on their recreational vehicles, please stay out of this closed area. We appreciate your understanding in our efforts to keep everyone safe."

The gates to the top of the mountain and all access points around the controlled recreation area shut.

Unfortunately, trespassing does occur occasionally on the hill. Last year, one of their padlocks was cut, and a couple was spotted on their security cameras at the top of the mountain. And two years ago, a group of people were caught on camera tampering with ski lift equipment.

For the public's safety, Apex posts numerous no-trespassing signs and gates with padlocks around the closure area.