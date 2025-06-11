Just peachy: South Okanagan tree fruits abundant as baskets hit stands

Sarah Crookall

South Okanagan farmers are rejoicing as local tree fruits are looking just peachy following a year of big losses.

"[A] full crop," said Sukh Kailay, farmer of Osoyoos' Kailay Fruit Market, looking at his tree fruits. "It'll be, hopefully, a good season for all farmers this year."

Last year, many Okanagan farmers turned to the U.S. to import and sell most stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, and apricots. However, local cherries did manage to hit stands in the difficult 2024 growing season.

"Everything is looking fantastic," said Ravi Kaler, farmer of Osoyoos' Peach Hill Farm.

"Peach Hill Farm is known for our peaches, right? And there were no peaches last year, so what's Peach Hill Farm without peaches?"

Kaler said last year, his farm saw about 50 per cent of its usual crop compared to previous years, with 30 years of family farming in Osoyoos.

"We had no stone fruit, we had no peaches, we had no apricots, no nectarines, and very few plums," he added. "This year we're looking at 100 per cent."

Similarly, Kailay said his farm lost about a third to two-thirds of its crops last year. He added that his trees are also looking full once again.

Around this time last year, peaches were nowhere in sight, and some growers were seeing trees die as well, following extreme weather events.

Peach Hill Farm just replaced half a hectare of nectarine trees. It cost the family nearly $1,200 to remove the trees alone.

The province approved Peach Hill Farm for funding this spring, as it promised a total of over $20 million from a couple of different funds to support farmers impacted by extreme weather.

Now, cherries are starting to hit stands with Chelan and Titan as some of the first varieties.



"We've got a big crop of cherries, big crop of peaches, apricots, plums, apples, everything is bountiful. Maybe from the lack of fruit last year, the trees are just ready," Kaler said.

With an anticipated busy tourist season and a desire to support Canadian, farmers are hoping that translates to increased sales at fruit stands.



"All hands on deck, because we're going to be busy," Kaler said.