Hundreds of cool cars coming soon to Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise

Photo: Katana Clayton Get ready for the Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise, taking place June 20-22

This year Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise will have 19 categories for vehicles owners to register and show off their favourite set of wheels.

It’s always a car enthusiast's dream along Lakeshore Drive in Penticton, with an impressive display of hot rods, antiques and classic cars in the event. This year, it will take place on June 20, 21 and 22.

The three-day festival expands to Gyro Park, which will host plenty of vendors, live entertainment and an adult 19+ beverage garden for a $5 entry fee.

There are still a few slots left to register cars, which can be done online, here.