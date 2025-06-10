Driver rescued after crash near Chute Lake

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR rescued an injured driver on Monday

Penticton and District Search and Rescue crews had to pause their usual Monday night training shift to assist a driver who had crashed near Chute Lake.

The team was called out after a driver followed their vehicle's GPS onto remote Forest Service roads and got stuck.

According to PenSAR, the driver struck a large rock while following the directions and ended up causing severe damage.

"With no cell service, it was their cell phones' satellite capabilities that alerted emergency services," they added.

The driver was uninjured and safely brought into town around 12:30 a.m.

"Big thanks to all the volunteers who showed up, especially on a training night."

PenSAR reminds travellers that GPS isn’t always reliable in the backcountry.

"Stick to well-travelled routes and always carry a backup form of communication."

PenSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.