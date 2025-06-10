City of Penticton hosting pre-candidate workshop for summer by-election next week

Photo: File photo Pre-candidate workshop set for City of Penticton summer by-election

The City of Penticton will be hosting a pre-candidate workshop next week for anyone interested in running for council in the summer by-election.

The election has been set for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, with two advanced voting days on August 13 and 14, 2025.

The by-election was needed after Helena Konanz resigned her seat from council following her win to serve as a Member of Parliament.

"This is an opportunity for interested candidates to experience what it might be like to sit at the council table while learning more about the role of an elected official and asking city staff questions," the city said in a news release.

No registration required is required for attendance.

The pre-candidate workshop in council chambers at City Hall on June 18 at 5 p.m.

Nomination documents are available for download from the City of Penticton website or pickup at City Hall, and will be accepted at City Hall starting July 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 18.

For more information, contact the City of Penticton Chief Election Officer at 250-490-2410 or email [email protected]