Win up to $75K and help kids' nutrition by buying South Okanagan charitable raffle tickets

Photo: Contributed Feedway and SOS Medical Foundation ready to partner to help kids, mothers.

The Feedway Foundation’s Penticton Breakfast Club has now partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to make sure children, women and families in the South Okanagan have care — plus, there is an up to $750K jackpot on the line.

The Feedway has launched a raffle, proceeds from which will go toward purchasing vital equipment for the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"This includes new breast pumps, baby scales, and delivery beds to improve the care and comfort of expectant mothers. Funds will also support renovations to the pediatric playroom, creating a more welcoming and engaging space for children receiving care," reads a press release issued Monday.



"In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support The Penticton Breakfast Club, operated by The Feedway Foundation, which provides healthy, nutritious breakfasts to kids in local schools — currently serving more than 1,000 meals a week and growing."

Hunger is an ongoing problem in the community, especially amongst children.



“Breakfast is such an important start to the day that many young people aren't able to have.” said Johnny Aantjes of The Feedway Foundation.

“We are working with an amazing group of volunteers to provide a healthy breakfast, no barriers or stigmas, to all kids. Breakfast fuels the students' focus and ability to learn.”



The raffle draw will take place during the annual Business Gives Back fundraiser on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Barking Parrot Bar inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.



“This partnership is a shining example of what’s possible when organizations unite for the greater good,” said Ian Lindsay with the SOS Medical Foundation.

“Whether it’s helping a child start their day with a full stomach or giving a mother a more comfortable birthing experience, your ticket purchase goes directly to improving lives.”



Raffle ticket prices are as follows:

1 ticket for $10

5 tickets for $20

25 tickets for $50

100 tickets for $100

Tickets will be available up until a total value of $1.5M, half of which will go to the winner, and the other half of which will be split between the SOS Medical Foundation and The Feedway.

Purchase tickets online here.



Or, find tickets for sale during business hours at: