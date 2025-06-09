James Barker Band heading to South Okanagan

Photo: Matt Barnes James Barker Band coming to Penticton.

Award-winning country quarter James Barker Band is coming to Penticton.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the band will take the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The band is known for new hits like "Lawn Chair Lazy," "Meet Your Mama," "New Old Trucks," and new singles like "You Didn't Hear It From Me" and "Somebody I Know."

"We're so excited to finally be getting back into all of our favourite Canadian communities to headline the second year of Bud Light’s Buckle Up Tour. Feels like a proper JBB headline tour is long overdue, and we're going to make up for the time lost," said James Barker, in a press release.

"We've got so much new music and will have even more out by the time we hit the road. It's going to be the party of the year, at every stop between the Atlantic and the Pacific, we can't wait to see everybody!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m., online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.