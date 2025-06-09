Young Penticton mother shot dead; investigation ongoing

Photo: GoFundMe Alexa Knodel was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Penticton home.

Police have confirmed a reported homicide over the weekend in Penticton, the victim of which has been identified by family and friends as a young mother.

RCMP confirmed via press release that they responded to a woman killed by a gunshot wound in a residence on Lakeshore Drive early Saturday morning, in an apparent homicide.

Family identified her to Castanet and on social media as Alexa Knodel, in her early 20s, and said the residence was her own apartment.

“This is a tragic event we would like to offer our condolences to the victim’s friends and family at this time. We have engaged our victim services team and they are supporting those in need,” said S/Sgt. Scott Hanry Penticton RCMP Investigative Services Commander.

“We would like to thank the public for their support as we continue to investigate this incident."

RCMP have stated it was an "isolated event and there is no concern for public safety."

One person was arrested but has since been released pending more investigation.

RCMP say they will not be releasing the suspect's identity at this time.

A GoFundMe has been launched online here to support her family, including her one-year-old baby son, during this time.

"She was a beautiful soul and sparked joy in everyone she knew," reads a tribute to Knodel.

Family have told Castanet that they are "completely devastated" and hoping answers can be found. Anyone with information about the incident is urged by the family to send that to RCMP.