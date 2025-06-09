Get a summer sweat on at fun Penticton activities

Photo: Contributed Gotta Goat Farm offers yoga with a twist!

Break a sweat while enjoying the view at one of these South Okanagan locations!

GottaGoat Farm boasts arguably some of the best views in the South Okanagan - rolling hills, and even better: baby goats!

“We just had our last baby goats born within the past couple weeks, and we are enjoying all the joy and fun they bring to the farm,” said co-owner Cindy Campbell.

“We love to have both children and adults visit the farm - and they not only love hanging out with the goats, but also hearing all the stories about them, and learning about some of the many things that make them so special. When you come to the farm, we primarily interact with our main herd of about 40 goats (mostly moms and kids), and we spend time walking around with them, brushing and petting them, and letting them come and cuddle up with us. We also have a couple of pot-bellied pigs, some full-sized horses, a donkey and mini-horse, and lots of chickens around the farm.”

Break a sweat with GOGA - yoga with goats! Campbell said GottaGoat has already held a few classes this year.

“We have our standard Goat Yoga, which is primarily for adults (ages 13+), but we've added Family Goat Yoga (which includes children 6-12 yrs, if they are able to participate in a two-hour session), and for the first time we are offering Goat Yoga for kids! This is just for ages 5-10 yrs, and the kids will have the opportunity to stretch, relax, and play with our friendly goats in a beautiful outdoor setting. It's a great way for children to connect with nature and animals while practicing yoga,” said Campbell.

And GottaGoat can host larger groups - up to 25 - and birthday parties, too!

GottaGoat Farm is located at 2099 Green Mountain Rd in Penticton. Visit them in person or online at gottagoat.com

Epic Cycling Outdoor Adventures is another great option to enjoy the views while breaking the sweat, offering bike and e-bike rentals and guided tours (both biking, hiking and sailing!).

Enjoy a tour catered exclusively to you, no matter what your level of expertise with cycling is!

Enjoy wine tasting and food that include tasting fees with a guided, experienced tour guide.

Starting at $225 each, be sure to check out all tours available at epiccycling.ca for more information!

MLK Abilities is another great stop if you’re looking for courses, training and programs that take you into the wilderness with a view.

Try out knife defense, mixed training and combat, or even a boot camp!

Try a challenging, military style workout on Skaha Lake beach for only $25, or head out into the rugged outdoors in The Commando Experience.

Check out mlkabilities.com for more information.

