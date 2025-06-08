Okanagan breweries took gold at this year's Canadian Brewing Awards

Photo: Giant's Head Brewing Giant's Head Brewing management celebrating their win Saturday, from left to right, Brittany Montgomery (head brewer), Randy Stoltz (owner), Maria Stoltz (owner), Erik Hansen (general manager).

Some of Canada's best beer is brewed right here in the Okaangan.

The annual Canadian Brewing Awards were held in Vancouver this weekend, and several breweries from B.C.'s Southern Interior took home some hardware.

Giant's Head Brewing in Summerland was given gold in the American Belgo-Style Ale & Belgian Blonde Ale category, with their White Noise Belgian Style IPA.

“Words cannot express how much gratitude our team has for the GOLD medal today at the Canadian Brewing Awards,” Giants Head posted to Instagram.

Penticton's Abandoned Rail Brewing Co. also took home a gold medal in the American & British Porter category, with their Bellhop Porter.

And Kelowna's Grey Fox Brewing Brewing, which makes exclusively gluten-free beer, cleaned up in the gluten-free category, taking home both gold and bronze with their Quick Witted Belgian Wit and their Buckwild Stout, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fernie Brewing Co. picked up a silver in the Irish Red Ale category with their Ridgewalk Red Ale and Revelstoke's Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. grabbed bronze in the Kölsch & Altbier category with their High Country Kolsch.

Forty-eight judges reviewed over 1,600 beers from about 270 breweries across Canada this year, representing all the provinces and two territories. The awards gala was held Saturday at UBC Vancouver.

Taking home two golds, two silvers and a bronze, Smithers Brewing Company was named Brewery of the Year for 2025.