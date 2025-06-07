Reports of homicide in Penticton this weekend

Photo: File photo Catsanet has received multiple reports of an alleged homicide involving a young woman in Penticton on Friday

Castanet has received multiple reports of an alleged homicide involving a young woman in Penticton this weekend.

Castanet spoke to a member of the alleged victim’s family, who reported they have limited details at this time shared with them by police.

RCMP have not been immediately available for comment or confirmation, and as such, Castanet will share more details if and when appropriate.