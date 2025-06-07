Penticton's Cleland Theatre hosting Elton John tribute show

Photo: Contributed Andrew Johns is Elton live in concert.

Get ready to celebrate the iconic music and dazzling showmanship of the Rocket Man this fall.

Penticton's Cleland Theatre will be hosting a classic Elton John tribute show with Andrew Johns.

"Backed by a full nine-piece band, complete with a powerful horn section and soulful female backup singers. Featuring all of Elton John's greatest hits, the show will have you singing along, clapping, and dancing in your seat," the event announcement shared.

Elton’s songs are done in the original keys, and Johns will be making costume changes.

"Classic Elton brought the energy and the music of Elton John to life. This show deserves to have a residency in Las Vegas and for the world to come to them to see a show that even Elton John would be proud of," Peter Fredette with the Kim Mitchell Band said.

The show takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found online here.