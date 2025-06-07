Penticton Beer Run kicks off with plenty of fun costumes and big smiles

The ninth annual Penticton Beer Run kicked off on Saturday with 350 people running through 11 breweries and local eateries in a fun-fulled race.

Participants start at Abandoned Railway and take the scenic route down along the KVR trail as they sample their way through Penticton in a six to 10 kilometre walk or run.

The route finishes off this year at the Penticton Yacht Club.

Tastings included are from Abandoned Railway, Cannery, Neighbourhood, Slackwater, Yellow Dog, Barley Mill, Tin Whistle, Highway 97, Firehall, Giant's Head and Detonate Brewing.

Race organizer Lyndie Hill said the race was moved to June this year due to another event in the fall, but will be back in its usual place next season.

This year the race route was changed up.

"There's new stops, and also it keeps it more in the downtown core. The course is a little prettier to go along the lakeshore," Hill added.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Youth Outdoor Recreation programs at Hoodoo Adventures.

"That's our passion. So that's why we try and grow this run and make it as popular as possible. It's our main fundraiser."

The finish line part at the Penticton Yacht Club & the Rusty Anchor is open to the public, not just race goers this year. The events include a DJ, games, and drinks.