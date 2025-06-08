Penticton Secondary School hosting last band concert with retiring teacher

Photo: Contributed Justin Glibbery at the school's most recent Jazz in the Park concert

Penticton Secondary School is honouring the retirement of a longtime teacher with a big concert this month.

Justin Glibbery has been the school's band teacher and music director for years, working in the school district since 1994.

The locally loved educator is retiring at the end of June.

A colleague and fellow teacher of Glibbery, Jolene Broccolo, said he has had a deep impact on the community.

"He has shaped the lives of many students, as well as other members of our community, such as the Naramata Choir," she said in a news release.

"To thank him and celebrate his work, we are putting together a book of well wishes and memories for him and hope to have as many people as possible contribute."

Glibbery's last band concert will be on June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Pen High gym, in which fellow musicians and student alumni are welcome to play.

To sign up and get a copy of the sheet music or contribute to the book, click here.