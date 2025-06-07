City of Penticton reminds residents of municipal facilities, services to weather the heat

Photo: File photo Hotter than normal temperatures are forecasted for Penticton this weekend

The City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to beat the heat this weekend by regularly taking advantage of cool public indoor spaces and drinking lots of water.

Environment & Climate Change Canada issued a warning for the first extreme heat event of 2025, with toasty temperatures from Saturday, June 7 to Monday, June 9.

"Early season heat can be significant due to the lack of acclimatization to elevated temperatures," they shared.

Temperatures are expected to be 8 C to 15 C above normal, resulting in temperatures in the low to mid-30s for Penticton.

Increased heat will be seen across the southwestern interior of BC and the western part of the Kootenay District.

"Please take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses and take the time to check on family, friends or neighbours that may be more vulnerable," the city shared.

City facilities to cool off at are:

South Okanagan Events Centre walking track (835 Eckhart Avenue) will be open Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (not weekends)

Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

City Hall (171 Main Street): Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

The city has publicly accessible water bottle refill stations on beaches, trails, and throughout the city, a map of which can be found here.

Bylaw officers and community safety officers will also be carrying bottled water for anyone needing a drink.

For the furry friends, the BC SPCA has tips for summer pet safety online here.

More summer heat tips from the BC government can be found here.